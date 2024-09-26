Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Nutrien Trading Down 0.7 %
NTR stock opened at C$63.66 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$85.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4173028 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.