Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.7 %

NTR stock opened at C$63.66 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$85.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$70.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4173028 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,444.30. In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. Also, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,710 shares of company stock worth $814,824. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

