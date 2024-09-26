OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OBIIF opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.75 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 52.98% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

