Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 200,512 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.