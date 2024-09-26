OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Sells $138,539.25 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.50 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

