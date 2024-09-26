Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 12.6 %

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. Origin Agritech has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

