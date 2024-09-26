Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05), with a volume of 5500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,953.49%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.17.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

