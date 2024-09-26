Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Ouster Stock Down 4.6 %

OUST opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $286.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.37. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 569,121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.