Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 380 ($5.09) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 164.29 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.50 ($5.28). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.76 million, a PE ratio of -226.99 and a beta of 1.09.
About Oxford Biomedica
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.