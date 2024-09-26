Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 380 ($5.09) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 164.29 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.50 ($5.28). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.76 million, a PE ratio of -226.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

