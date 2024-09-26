PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,490 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.