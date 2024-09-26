Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.34 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $887.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
