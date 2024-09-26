Paul F. Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.34 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $887.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

