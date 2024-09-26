Peter Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Urban One Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

