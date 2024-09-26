Peter Thompson Sells 200,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Urban One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

