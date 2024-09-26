Peter Warren Acquires 40,000 Shares of Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Stock

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Warren purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,246.58).

Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34.

Get Kingsgate Consolidated alerts:

Kingsgate Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile; and Chatree gold mine located in central Thailand. Kingsgate Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.