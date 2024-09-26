Peter Warren Acquires 40,000 Shares of Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Stock

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Warren purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($34,246.58).
Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.34.
Kingsgate Consolidated Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsgate Consolidated
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.