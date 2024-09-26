PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1471 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.15.
PHX Energy Services Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.
About PHX Energy Services
