PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,436,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in PROS by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. PROS has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $875.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

