Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

