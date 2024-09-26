Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3249 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EQRR stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
