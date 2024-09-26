ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Announces $0.15 Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1518 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $15.52 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
