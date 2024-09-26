Puma VCT 13 (PU13) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on December 16th

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Puma VCT 13 Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PU13 opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.52. The firm has a market cap of £108.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. Puma VCT 13 has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.50 ($1.71).
About Puma VCT 13
