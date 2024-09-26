Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

