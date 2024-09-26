Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $242.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

