Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

