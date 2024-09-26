Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.57% from the company’s current price.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

REPL stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

