Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,003.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 183,920 shares of company stock valued at $174,641. Corporate insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

