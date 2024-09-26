Reviewing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SmartFinancial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Chesapeake Financial Shares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $240.37 million 2.04 $28.59 million $1.56 18.60 Chesapeake Financial Shares $82.72 million 1.10 $10.12 million $1.95 9.92

Profitability

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SmartFinancial and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 9.93% 6.55% 0.62% Chesapeake Financial Shares 10.11% 9.35% 0.62%

Risk & Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SmartFinancial and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 3 1 1 2.60 Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans and leases; commercial business and mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing, heavy equipment, semis, and trailers loans and leases to small and mid-size companies; letters of credit; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.