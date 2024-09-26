Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $179.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.