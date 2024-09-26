Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,006 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.98 per share, with a total value of 32,055.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,603,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 329,245,112.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 15.84 and a 200-day moving average of 15.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,063,000 after acquiring an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 259,464 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

