Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $689.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Scholar Rock by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

