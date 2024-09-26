Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.08.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

