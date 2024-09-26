Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.50 per share, with a total value of C$475,000.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$32.90 and a 1-year high of C$47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATCO
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.