S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.18.

Shares of SPGI opened at $514.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

