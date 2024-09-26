Stephen Fredette Sells 8,057 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,311,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40.

Toast Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TOST opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

