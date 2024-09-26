Steven L. Berman Sells 215 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $25,157.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,120,678.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

