StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.12 on Monday. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

