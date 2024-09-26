StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.