StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

