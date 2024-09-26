StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
