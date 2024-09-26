StockNews.com Lowers MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO opened at $9.36 on Monday. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MV Oil Trust by 176.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.