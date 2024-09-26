StockNews.com Upgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACIU

AC Immune Trading Down 0.8 %

ACIU opened at $3.69 on Monday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 328,312 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.