StockNews.com Upgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Strong-Buy

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

NYSE SID opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

