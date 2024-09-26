StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Announces Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0021101.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVAUF stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
About StorageVault Canada
