Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPCR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 542,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 291,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 973,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 634,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 533,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

