SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.61 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.48.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 530.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,270 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SunPower by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 124,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SunPower by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 119,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

