Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$1,155,477.18 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Stewart sold 38,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$30.14 ($20.64), for a total transaction of A$1,155,477.18 ($791,422.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Supply Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

