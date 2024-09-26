Swagatam Mukerji Buys 480 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 480 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($199.25).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 482 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($200.08).

On Thursday, August 1st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 75,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,137.12).

On Thursday, July 25th, Swagatam Mukerji sold 390,329 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £136,615.15 ($182,934.05).

On Friday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 579 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £225.81 ($302.37).

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($200.86).

Centaur Media Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.55 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of £43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.37.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.