Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $933.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Taboola.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $106,877.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,902 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 622,614 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

