The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

