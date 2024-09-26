THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

