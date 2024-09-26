Todd Mckinnon Sells 32,516 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,478,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52.

On Monday, July 22nd, Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a PEG ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank grew its position in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

