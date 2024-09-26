Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

