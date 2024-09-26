Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Head-To-Head Survey

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 7 1 3.00 Turnstone Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $196.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.59%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,116.81%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech $50.70 million 101.73 $10.93 million $1.87 96.01 Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.68 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.06

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Turnstone Biologics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech 63.73% 1.99% 1.87% Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25%

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Turnstone Biologics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.