Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $10,983.96 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $10,983.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 126 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $6,048.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

