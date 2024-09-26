Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $395.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a sell rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $402.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

