US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.82.

USFD opened at $62.37 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in US Foods by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

